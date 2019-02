× Carbondale Woman Charged with Assaulting Officers

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two police officers were injured by an unruly patient at a doctor’s office in Lackawanna County.

According to arrest papers, Dawn Race became combative on Tuesday when Carbondale police were called to the office on Dundaff Street.

As officers tried to cuff her, she kicked on in the genitals and the other in the knee.

That officer may need knee surgery.

Race is locked up in Lackawanna County.