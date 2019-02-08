× Arrests Expected after Dog Attacks in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County expect to make arrests for dog attacks this week.

Mount Carmel’s police chief tells us three people were bitten by three dogs in the area of 7th and Vine Streets

The first attack happened Monday

Then on Tuesday, investigators tell us an officer had to use pepper spray on two dogs attacking a person. When the officer attempted to put a leash on one of the dogs, it charged at him. The officer then fired one shot at the dog but missed.

All three dogs are under quarantine right now to be monitored for rabies.

The police chief tells us they are trying to get vaccination records on the dogs, but the owners are not cooperating with the investigation.

The chief says several arrests are likely for allowing dogs to run free.