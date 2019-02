WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from a woman in Luzerne County.

Richard Hannick was sentenced Thursday 16 to 36 months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty last month to theft and other counts.

Prosecutors say Hannick deceived an 83-year-old woman and stole over $170,000 from her retirement fund.

