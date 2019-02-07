× Wettest Year on Record in Pennsylvania

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Years from now, we’ll look back at 2018 and remember the severe weather events that caused havoc in our area.

Wilkes-Barre Township was hit with a tornado, and several parts of our area were swept by severe flood waters.

According to the National Weather Service, 2018 was the wettest year on record in Pennsylvania. All that rain caused several severe flash flooding events in our area, including parts of Schuylkill County.

“It’s been crazy. One flood hits, you finally get cleaned up from that. Then the next flood hits, you clean that one up and the next flood hits. It’s just been terrible,” said Tremont resident Craig Tobin.

Pottsville, Port Carbon, and Tremont were all ravaged by flood waters.

Craig Tobin’s house was right in Mother Nature’s path.

“Came in the middle of the night, woke me up, 4:30 or so. It blew the windows out of the basement. it Came up quick, I guess. The place was just filled with mud. There was a foot and a half of water on the first floor, basement filled, heating system ruined,” Tobin recalled.

Nearly six months have passed since the last major flash flood back in August. Houses along Spring Street in Tremont are still being repaired.

“Everything along this street has been damaged. It was the wettest year and it happened three separate times. That’s the hard part about this area. You don’t just get it once, you get it three separate times during this summer, so they never got to dry out,” said Sandy Jenkins of Helping Hands Lehigh Presbytery.