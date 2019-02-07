Two Charged with Horrific Child Abuse in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Two people in Lycoming County are accused of horrific abuse of two children.

Donald Kiper, 54, and Nicole Engler-Harper, 41, both of Williamsport, were charged Thursday morning with endangering the welfare of children and unlawful restraint of a child.

According to court papers, Kiper and Engler-Harper abused two children -- a 3 year old and 5 year old -- at their home on Washington Boulevard.

Investigators say the 5 year old was often locked in a room with boarded-up windows and padlocks on the door, and on at least one occasion was forced to eat his own feces.

Court papers say the children also lived in filthy conditions.

Both children were removed from the home in Lycoming County.

