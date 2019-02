× Stolen Tools Found After Police Search Scranton Bar

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thousands of dollars in stolen tools has been recovered after a raid in Scranton.

Police searched the Old Rusty Nail Bar on South Irving Street just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say the tools and a trailer, worth about $20,000, were taken yesterday from Lumber Liquidators in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Township police say all of the items have been recovered and one man is facing charges.