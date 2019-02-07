Search for Missing Man in Columbia County

LOCUST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man in Columbia County.

Kevin Eshbach, 18, of Locust Township, left his home around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police said he functions at or near the mental capacity of a 10-year-old person.

Eshbach is described as 4’2″ tall, 100 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last wearing blue pants and a black sweatshirt.

Eshbach’s home is located just east of the Numida Dragway and south of Slabtown.

Police ask if you see him, please call 911 and do not approach him.