× School District in Luzerne County Considering Consolidation

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A consolidation plan is being considered at a school district in Luzerne County.

A meeting was held Thursday night at Lake Lehman High School about the feasibility study in the district.

Officials say two options are on the table including making improvements to all three elementary schools or closing two of them.

In the latter, the district would close Lake Noxen and Ross Elementary and combine them into one campus at the high school near Dallas.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 they want a plan in place by the spring.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 21st at the school in Luzerne County.