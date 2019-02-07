× Pocono Resort Plans ‘Month of Love’

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you’re looking to give your Valentine something special this year, stopping by the “Land of Love” might be the way to go. Paradise Stream near Mount Pocono is pulling out all the stops.

“It was a surprise for him. He thought we were going to a brunch and I said, ‘this was a long brunch, it must be worth it.’ I was like, ‘oh, no, don’t worry, the food is great,'” said Dominique Blanton, Maryland.

Guests can enjoy dinner, plenty of dessert, chocolate-covered strawberries, and champagne.

Live entertainment and gift packages are also popular.

“Next week is super busy for us and we are getting ready for it. A lot of great highlights are the chocolate fantasy buffet which you guys got a sneak peek at. We have a hidden half-carat beautiful diamond necklace on property that is always a favorite every year,” said Maura Roman, Paradise Stream Resort.

While dinner and entertainment draw big crowds, the suites are the main attraction. Most of the rooms were recently renovated.

One suite has a 7-foot champagne Jacuzzi and a heart-shaped pool.

“This is nice. I’ve never done anything like this before, especially with the person I love, so this is really nice,” said Joseph Daley, Maryland.

Managers say you don’t have to book a suite at the resort to enjoy a romantic dinner or the night club this Valentine’s Day.

“It’s like the perfect date night here so if locals are looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day, our resorts will definitely have something to offer,” said Roman.

The deals at Paradise Stream are good for every day during the resort’s so-called “Month of Love.”