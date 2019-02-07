Plane Makes Emergency Landing at WB/Scr Airport

Emergency crews respond to @flyavp for an emergency landing. Report of an airplane with an engine not functioning. A plane landed that appeared to have a propeller that was not moving. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/vdLCiCXcKo — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) February 7, 2019

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Everyone is safe after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday morning at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

About 30 travelers were on board the plane heading from Newark, New Jersey to Toronto, Canada when officials say the plane started having engine trouble.

It landed safely with one of its two engines turned off.

The plane diverted to the airport in Luzerne County where it was greeted by emergency crews.

“They seemed to be fine, yeah, they were happy, there wasn’t any issues. They landed safely and the airport and the airline are taking good care of them,” said airport executive director Carl Beardsley. “They’re considered international travelers so they must remain within security screening.”

The plane from Porter Airlines will be repaired at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Another plane is taking the passengers to their destination in Canada.