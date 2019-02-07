Pike County Man Locked Up After Alleged Drug Delivery Resulting in Death

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Pike County is facing charges after police say he supplied the drugs that lead to an overdose death.

State police say Kyle Piekenbrock, 27 of Dingmans Ferry, supplied the heroin which killed James Read of Delaware Township.

Police caught up with Piekenbrock after discovering text messages from him and Read discussing the sale of the drugs.

Piekenbrock is locked up in Pike County facing charges including drug delivery resulting in death.