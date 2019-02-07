New Boutique for Women Battling Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- A breast cancer survivor from Carbon County is hoping her new store will help other women battling the disease feel beautiful in their own skin.

A new store in Lehighton called "Perfect Balance Boutique" caters to a very specific customer base -- women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Nothing like this existed here and a lot of doctors don't know that insurance will cover these products and what is all out there for cancer patients," said Kimberly Gerhard, who is not only the owner, but she is also a breast cancer survivor.

Back in 2016, she had to have both of her breasts removed. She saw a need for a place where women could buy specialty bras and other items that would make them feel better about themselves.

"Us women are very particular about what we look like, and having these products available for patients, breast cancer patients, just helps us be more like us on the outside. Even though we might not feel like us on the inside, we at least look the part," Gerhard said.

Not only does the boutique offer clothing, but it also offers wigs and head ware, and you'll be fitted by a professional.

Lana Balliet is a licensed hairdresser and also Kimberly's mom.

"Whenever people come in, I can come in and fit them and stuff," Balliet said.

She says it's a joy to watch her daughter help others.

"She just wants everyone to feel beautiful. She said, 'you know, Ma, I never felt beautiful going through this,' and she wants other people to. This means so much to her."

Get more information on Perfect Balance Boutique on their Facebook page.