Investigation Into Missing Money at Honey Pot Club

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Nanticoke Police are investigating a report of missing money at the Honey Pot Club in Nanticoke.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 a person affiliated with the Honey Pot Club who has access to the finances turned himself in connection with the missing money. The chief said 10’s of thousands of dollars were taken from the club over a period of two to five years.

Club members we spoke with off camera said that the lights and water at the club have been shut off as a result of the missing money. They can’t pay their bills.

Police have seized a computer from the Honey Pot Club and are still investigating before they file charges. The chief said the person who came forward has been cooperating with police.

Members have posted to the club’s Facebook Page that there will be an emergency club meeting held on February 8 at 6 p.m. at the West Side Park Clubhouse to discuss the police investigation.