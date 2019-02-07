Health Issues Were Main Reason for Marino Resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A spokesperson for Tom Marino says the former congressman had emergency surgery several weeks ago right around the time he announced his resignation.

It's just the latest complication in his battle with cancer that started 20 years ago.

A spokesman says Tom Marino is still active, has a positive attitude and is now taking his medical concerns day by day but Marino felt his focus on health issues would make it tough to serve the constituents of the 12th district.

Tom Marino's announcement last month came as quite a surprise, resigning only weeks after starting his fifth term, he easily won re-election last November.

His spokesperson says Marino had emergency surgery several weeks ago then exploratory surgery trying to find the root of his latest kidney problems.

Three battles with cancer since 1999 has left him with only half a kidney. He had to have emergency surgery to remove blockages in that then exploratory surgery, trying to find the cause, with likely more to come.

Spokesman Ryan Shucard said quote:

"He is doing well and sounds well. He is with his family at home and he is in good spirits."

When Marino resigned, he said he was taking a job in the private sector.

Shucard says he is looking for a job close to home in Williamsport.

A special election to replace him in the 12th district is scheduled for the May primary.