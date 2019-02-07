An early lead didn't hold up as Lake-Lehman lost to Brookville 40-26 in the first round of the State Team Wrestling Duals.
Brookville vs Lake-Lehman wrestling
-
Lake-Lehman Tops Tunkhannock for District II AA Wrestling Title
-
Lake-Lehman vs West Scranton wrestling
-
Wrestling Coaches Reflect on District Team Titles
-
Lake-Lehman wrestling
-
Southern Columbia wrestling vs Conneaut
-
-
Southern Columbia Beats Muncy 39-26 in Dual Between State-Ranked Teams
-
Lake-Lehman @ Nanticoke girls basketball
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Beat Berwick 48-38
-
Lake-Lehman Grad, Penn State Offensive Lineman Headed to NFL Draft
-
Lake-Lehman @ Lakeland
-
-
Outdoor Winter Fun
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Tigers Gearing Up For Another Outstanding Wrestling Season in District IV