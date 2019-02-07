× Big Crowd for Skate with a Cop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds came out Thursday night to support those who serve and protect in Luzerne County.

Police officers from more than 20 departments attended “Skate with a Cop” at Skateaway in Wilkes-Barre.

Organizers put together the outing as a way to honor and say thank you to local and state police officers.

“This is definitely one of the most interesting things I’ve done in my uniform but it’s a little more difficult, a little extra weight, but we’re out here have a good time anyway,” said Lt. Anthony White, Hazleton police.

Money raised will be used to purchase shields for officers in Luzerne County.