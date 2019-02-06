× Wilkes-Barre Family Still Without a Home After Fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About a week ago, two families lost their homes in a fire on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Firefighters say the fire at the duplex was an accident and started in the kitchen on the right side of the building.

Lisa Rodriguez and her family lived on the left side.

“It was the most scariest thing — pushing the doors open, not seeing anything, the black smoke, not being able to breathe,” said Rodriguez.

She was home with her two daughters Deanna and Alyssa when the fire happened.

The family of three and their dog Kiki have been staying in a hotel paid for by the red cross.

“It’s been nothing but a struggle. Not having anything, no resources, my kids hurting. Trying to reassure them that they’ll be safe and they’ll be okay,” said Rodriguez.

Since the fire happened, Rodriguez says the main focus has been trying to take care of her two daughters while finding a permanent place to live.

“They’re having a hard time trying to adjust to a room as opposed to their home. My youngest daughter, she has a hard time sleeping at night because of the fire and the smoke and she thinks it’s going to happen again,” said Rodriguez.

The family lost all of their belongings in the fire but are thankful they have one another.

“My daughters need me. My daughters need me. That’s all they have is their mom. So, you know, I’m trying to put all my feelings aside to be able to keep pushing so my kids have every day. Let them see that I’m their strength and I’m going to help them through this,” said Rodriguez.

The family has started a GoFundMe to raise money so they can find another place to live.