Warrant for Corrections Officer in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A warrant has been issued for a corrections officer in Northumberland County.

Investigators charged Holly Olvany who works at the Northumberland County jail.

They say a K-9 searching the jail for drugs stopped at Olvany's locker inside the jail and at her vehicle. An unidentified substance was found in the locker.

Authorities say when they tried to talk with Olvany, she sped off in her car.

So far, Olvany only faces misdemeanor charges for reckless and careless driving.

A warrant is out for her arrest.

The substance found in the locker was sent to a lab to be tested.