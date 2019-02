× Two People Hospitalized After Crash in Lackawanna County

SPRINGBROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers say a Wednesday morning crash was caused by slick conditions.

Police say a car and a FedEx van were on Route 502 in Springbrook Township around 9:30 a.m. when both vehicles skidded on ice and went off the road.

Two people from the car were taken to the hospital after the crash in Lackawanna County.