This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Great American Outdoor Show & AC’s Custom Lures

Posted 1:51 pm, February 6, 2019

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex for the 2019 National Rifle Association Great American Outdoor Show.  Plus, we'll introduce you to Anton Cellerari, owner of AC's Custom Lures.  This local business owner is turning plain old blanks into works of art, and they catch fish too.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

