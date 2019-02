× Route 247 in Jessup Reopened After Mine Subsidence

JESSUP, Pa. — A road closed due to a mine subsidence in Lackawanna County has reopened.

Route 247 in Jessup, near Clarkson Avenue, was closed on Sunday after a hole started to form.

Crews worked to fill the hole with flowable fill over the course of the last few days.

PennDOT officials say Route 247 reopened on Wednesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.