× Pregnant Mother Killed in Bradford County Crash

SYLVANIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A cross has been placed in memory of Ciera Kirkner along Route 6 in Sylvania borough.

The 26-year-old pregnant mother from Troy was killed during a crash Monday night.

Susan Abbott owns B&S convenience store which sits directly across from where the deadly crash happened near Troy.

“It is very sad we got a phone call from the girl that works here and she had told us what is going on and they were here all night long,” said Abbott.

Troopers say Kirkner was traveling along Route 6 with her children when she got into a head-on collision.

According to police, Kirkner was thrown from her car. The other driver refused to be treated.

“Eight months pregnant, two kids in the back seat. It is just heartwrenching, absolutely heart-wrenching,” said Abbott.

The place where Kirkner lost her life is where Jared Renzo drops his kids off for school every day.

“Just sitting back and reflecting on how bad it really was and we lost a life and she was pregnant and to know this family lost someone pretty important. Knowing what those kids have to go through makes me think about my kids,” Renzo said.

Troopers in Bradford County say the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.