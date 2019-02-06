Postal Service Honors Military Working Dogs With Forever Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs with a new forever stamp.

Each block of four stamps features one of four breeds that commonly serve in America’s armed forces – German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch shepherd.

The stylized illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism.

The Postal Service is also releasing four additional subjects to the 2019 Stamp Program.

Star Ribbon

The Star Ribbon stamp is designed to meet the needs of business mailers. The artwork features a digital illustration of a star made of red, white and blue ribbon. The white space in the middle of the ribbon creates a second smaller star. The tri-colored ribbon, folded into a patriotic symbol, is intended to evoke the connectedness of the American people. The stamp will be sold in coils of 10,000 and in panes of 20.

“Little Mo”

This stamp honors extraordinary tennis champion Maureen Connolly Brinker (1934–1969). The stamp art features an oil-on-linen painting of the tennis star by Gregory Manchess. Based on a black-and-white photograph taken in 1952, the portrait is a colorful interpretation of Connolly hitting a low volley. Nicknamed “Little Mo,” the 5-foot-4-inch dynamo used powerful groundstrokes to become the first woman to win all four major tennis tournaments in a calendar year.

Ellsworth Kelly

These 10 stamps honor artist Ellsworth Kelly (1923–2015). Kelly pioneered a distinctive style of abstraction based on real elements reduced to their essential forms. His artworks include paintings, sculpture and works on paper. The 20 stamps on the pane feature 10 pieces, each represented twice: Yellow White (1961), Colors for a Large Wall (1951), Blue Red Rocker (1963), Spectrum I (1953), South Ferry (1956), Blue Green (1962), Orange Red Relief (for Delphine Seyrig) (1990), Meschers (1951), Red Blue (1964) and Gaza (1956). A detail from Blue Yellow Red III (1971) appears in the selvage.

Transcontinental Railroad

Three new stamps in a pane of 18 mark the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, a massive engineering feat that reduced travel time across the country from as many as six months to about one week and made the American West an integral part of the nation. Two different stamps feature the Jupiter and the No. 119 locomotives that powered the trains carrying the officers and guests of two train companies to the “Golden Spike Ceremony,” held when the two rail lines were joined at Promontory Summit in Utah. A third stamp portrays the famous golden spike that was a prominent part of the ceremony.

More details on dates and locations for the first-day-of-issue ceremonies are coming.