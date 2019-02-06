Owner of Food Cart Business No Show at Fraud Trial

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County charged with theft by deception never showed up for his trial.

According to officials, Robert Scifo was a no show for his trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly scamming clients.

Scifo, the owner of now-defunct Crown Food Carts, allegedly took money from clients but in some cases never delivered the items or substituted them for second rate products.

Anyone with information on Robert Scifo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chief Detective Eric Kerchner at 570-517-3109.

