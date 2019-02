Good news! You will soon have more options to dress up your text messages.

More than 50 new emojis will be available March of this year.

That’s according to the final list from the Unicode Consortium.

Many of these new images focus on inclusivity.

The new emojis show blind and deaf people and people with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.

The update will also give people the ability to select the race and gender for the emojis that have a couple.