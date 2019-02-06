Lake-Lehman Girls Beat Berwick 48-38

Madison Borum scored a game-high 18 points, and the Lake-Lehman girls basketball team beat Berwick 48-38 to take over second place in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 standings.
