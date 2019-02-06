The warmth has melted away much of the snow and ice left from last week's record cold, but Jon Meyer makes a stop along The Pennsylvania Road to a world of ice in Luzerne County that is filled with frozen beauty.
Icy Wonderland On the Pennsylvania Road
-
New Direction On The Pennsylvania Road
-
A Glimpse into Christmas Past On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Visiting the Eagles On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Remembering the Knox Mine Disaster On The Pennsylvania Road
-
On The Pennsylvania Road: Chef Boyardee
-
-
A Collection of Mangers On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Collection of Cookie Jars
-
A View into the Mines on The Pennsylvania Road
-
Thanksgiving Day On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Portraits of Christmas On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Water Skiing Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Milton Model Train Museum
-
Works of Art in Glass