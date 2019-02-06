× Fisher-Price Recalls 44,000 Barbie Dream Campers Due to Injury Risk

Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers after complaints that the vehicle will continue to move after the foot pedal is released, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers with a grey foot pedal and model number FRC29. The model number can be found printed on a label under the hood.

The battery-operated vehicles were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400.

If you own one of the recalled Barbie Dream Campers, you are asked to stop using them and contact Fisher-Price online for a free repair or at 1-800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

No injuries have been reported so far.