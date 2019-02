Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Demolition was underway on Wednesday at a house that was wrecked by flames last week in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire department was concerned the building on North Main Street might collapse, so the owner is paying to take it down.

Investigators said a blow torch used to thaw frozen pipes on the zero-degree day started the fire that forced out a family.