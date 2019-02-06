Day Two of Trial for Lackawanna County Prison Guard Accused of Assaulting Inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The trial for a correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate in Lackawanna County entered day two on Wednesday.

Jurors heard from the alleged victim during Tuesday's testimony.

On Wednesday morning the prosecution rested its case and now, it's the defense's turn.

George McHale is one of seven correctional officers accused of sexually assaulting female inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison.

McHale, the first of which to stand trial, is accused of forcing an inmate to perform a sex act on him through a cell door while the inmate was in solitary confinement.

McHale has been suspended from his job in corrections for more than a year.

He's charged with intuitional sexual assault and indecent assault.

In testimony on Wednesday, prosecutors from the State Attorney General's office tried to establish that certain policies within the Lackawanna County Prison meant to keep track of inmates and officers were not followed.

Prosecutors say this allowed McHale the opportunity to abuse the alleged victim without notice.

Current and former employees of the prison testified that those policies are more strictly followed since the time of the alleged abuse in 2009.

The prosecution rested its case with the defense expected to take over on Wednesday afternoon.

George McHale is expected to take the stand in his defense at the trial in Lackawanna County.