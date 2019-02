Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police want to find the two men caught on camera stealing from a business in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say a trailer and tools worth about $20,000 were taken from Lumber Liquidators on Mundy Street.

They say it happened just after midnight Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes Barre Township Police at Elick@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us or by calling 570-606-4791.