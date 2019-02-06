Caring for Counselors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some students in Scranton were taking care of the counselors who would normally take care of them.

About a dozen counselors with the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County received some free pampering at the school along Rockwell Avenue on Wednesday.

This is all part of National School Counseling Week.

The school's cosmetology students provided facials and massages. There was also a free yoga class to help some of the counselors unwind.

School Counselors of Northeast Pennsylvania helped put together the relaxing evening in Scranton.