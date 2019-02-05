× Worker at Tobyhanna Army Depot Admits to Theft

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT — A worker at Tobyhanna Army Depot has admitted stealing more than $1,000 from vending machines.

Timothy Scheitlin, 34, of Madison Township, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds.

Investigators say part of Scheitlin’s job was to collect money from vending machines at the depot. The thefts happened between January 2014 and February 2017.

A sentencing date for Scheitlin has not been set.