× Veterans Warm-Up Shop Opens in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A new pop-up shop in Lycoming County could help hundreds of veterans stay warm this winter.

The Lycoming County Veterans Affairs office opened its new warm-up shop in Williamsport. Thanks to a large donation, everything in the store is free.

Lester Knipe stopped by Pine Street in Williamsport to pick up a new thermal at The Veterans Warm-up Shop.

“Because I needed a few things for working outside,” Lester Knipe said.

An Army veteran, Knipe left the shop with a bag full of warm clothes at no cost.

Recently the Lycoming County Veterans Affairs office received a large donation of thermals and neck warmers. Now, the group is giving them out to veterans and veterans’ close family members for free.

“We have never received anything like this. We have had donations of food, things like that, but this is the first time we have received clothing to give to our veterans,” said Natalie Steppe.

Veterans must bring their military ID to the store. So far over 30 veterans have stopped in for support.

“It does not surprise me. It’s all being given away, so I appreciate it,” said Knipe.

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary in Montgomery and Muncy helped set up this pop-up shop.

“It has been very busy. Never thought that we would have this many people at 9 o’clock this morning, but it was great seeing so many of our veterans,” Colleen Johns said.

“I know a lot of people that don’t have nothing, so nothing goes to waste. We give it all away, everything we can’t use,” John Agnoni said.

The warm-up shop will be open through February on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and on Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.