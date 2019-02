× Suspects in Attempted Break-ins Caught

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people wanted for an attempted burglary in Monroe County are locked up.

Police say Christopher Babbio, Michael Benson, Robert Roe-Laverty and Barrington Perry kicked in the door of a home in A Pocono Country Place back in October 2018.

The homeowner says the alarm spooked the suspects, and they took off.

Investigators say the men are also suspects in seven other burglaries and attempted break-ins.