STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police have arrested the man they believe vandalized a church in Monroe County with a can of ravioli.

Officers accuse Steven Gurczynski of Stroudsburg of throwing a wooden pallet and can of ravioli into the stained glass windows of Stroudsburg United Methodist Church last month.

Gurczynski is charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.