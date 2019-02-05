Students Suspended After Brawl at Hazleton Area High School

Posted 11:21 pm, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19PM, February 5, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Several students have been suspended after a brawl inside a high school in Luzerne County.

Video posted to social media by a student shows the fight that occurred inside Hazleton Area High School on Monday.

The video shows students being restrained by school police and resource officers.

The district's superintendent tells Newswatch 16 the use of force is part of the officers' training to de-escalate the situation.

The superintendent says there were actually three separate fights, and four students are currently suspended while the district investigates.

