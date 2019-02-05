Strong-Arm Robbery in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are looking for a thief.
A woman told police she was waiting for a store at Jackson Street and North Lincoln Avenue to open around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man she knew threatened her and grabbed about $50.
The woman wasn’t hurt.
She told police she thinks she knows who did it. She gave Scranton police a description, and investigators are trying to find him.
diddunuffin
This is a prime example of why you should conceal carry. Don’t be a victim people.