Strong-Arm Robbery in Scranton

Posted 11:24 am, February 5, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are looking for a thief.

A woman told police she was waiting for a store at Jackson Street and North Lincoln Avenue to open around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man she knew threatened her and grabbed about $50.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

She told police she thinks she knows who did it. She gave Scranton police a description, and investigators are trying to find him.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment