× Strong-Arm Robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are looking for a thief.

A woman told police she was waiting for a store at Jackson Street and North Lincoln Avenue to open around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man she knew threatened her and grabbed about $50.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

She told police she thinks she knows who did it. She gave Scranton police a description, and investigators are trying to find him.