New Flower Shop in Downtown Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — Valentine’s Day is a little over a week away and Pittston’s newest flower shop is starting to get busy for the occasion.

“We have a ton of preorders, which I’m extremely grateful for,” said Petals Florist owner Natalie Kearney.

Petals Florist opened on South Main Street in downtown Pittston about two months ago.

Natalie Kearney and her husband own the shop. They used to sell their flower arrangements from their home.

Petals is now the only flower shop in the city of Pittston.

“It’s exciting and scary because it is a new venture but it’s an amazing venture, and so far, all of our customers have been amazing, and the local business owners have been amazing and extremely supportive so, so far it has been extremely wonderful, better than I could have dreamed of,” said Kearney.

Other business owners we spoke with say it’s good anytime new stores are added to downtown Pittston.

“More business coming down, more people coming in to shop. They shop over there. They might see here. So, it’s always good to have a new business,” said Antonio Costagliola, owner of Napoli’s Pizza.

“I think it’s great what they’re doing here in Pittston, just in general. They’ve been for a couple years now really building up this side of the river and doing a great job with their downtown redevelopment. Any business that comes here is good for all the other businesses, too,” Rich Musinski said.

Kearney says her business is not your typical flower shop. She tries to make unique flower arrangements and she also sells gift items inside her store. She says this is her way of bringing something special to Pittston.

“I’m from Pittston so this is my hometown which I have always loved and it’s just wonderful to be local. The revitalization and what they’ve done to downtown Pittston has just been absolutely wonderful,” Kearney said.

Petals Florist is still accepting pre-orders for Valentine’s Day.