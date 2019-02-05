× Motorcycle Rider Arrested After High-speed Chase, Crash

ARCHBALD, Pa. — State police say a man from Scranton crashed his motorcycle during a high-speed chase through Lackawanna County.

Troopers say Charles Anderson, 31, of Scranton, sped past a state trooper at an “extremely high rate of speed” on the Casey Highway in Archbald around 3 p.m. Monday.

When the trooper tried to pull him over, investigators say he sped off, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds over 130 mph.

Troopers say he then got onto Interstate 81 and crashed his bike while getting off at the Moosic Street exit in Scranton (184).

Anderson is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, and numerous other traffic violations.