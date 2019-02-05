Hazleton Swimmer Flowers Honored for Passing 2,000 Point Milestone

Posted 10:57 pm, February 5, 2019

Hazleton Area senior swimmer Paul Flowers was honored Tuesday for passing the 2,000 point milestone. Flowers is now closing in on the school record of 2,080 points.

