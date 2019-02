× Hazleton Man Sent to Prison on Child Porn Charge

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Hazleton who pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Portanova was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison.

Portanova admitted he used his cellphone to receive images and videos of child pornography using a file-sharing network.

Portanova admitted he committed the crime after already being convicted of possession of child pornography in 2014.