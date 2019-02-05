Hazleton Area Tops Crestwood to Retake First Place

Da'mir Faison scored a game-high 28 points, and the Hazleton Area boys basketball team held off Crestwood 56-50. With the win, the Cougars pass the Comets for first place in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division I standings.

