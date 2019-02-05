Governor’s Call for Workforce Development Heard in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf highlighted workforce development in his budget address Tuesday morning in Harrisburg, that includes some new approaches aimed at setting up Pennsylvanians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Darin Deats spends a lot of time in the PA CareerLink and Workforce Alliance office in Honesdale. Following surgery, he's back on the hunt for a job.

"It's better here when you have people to help you out. They know what they're doing. It makes a big difference," Deats said.

Deats is one of many who workforce development officials believe would benefit from new skills, something Governor Wolf brought up in his budget address, for example, if a large employer like Amazon considers the Keystone State.

"When Amazon made its decision not to locate its second headquarters in Pennsylvania, it cited workforce concerns as a main reason. If we can't strengthen our workforce, we will fall behind," said Gov. Wolf.

At the new CareerLink office in Honesdale, director of workforce development Helene Mancuso is encouraged to hear the governor's plan to put an emphasis on job training and opening the lines of communication between state agencies.

"I think using all partners and resources and talking to each other on a systemic level will help us prepare our workforce not only for five years but 20 years so we can attract those larger businesses," Mancuso said.

Gov. Wolf made the point to say there are workers who are aging out here in Pennsylvania, and many times the next generation isn't there or doesn't have the skills to replace them.

"Always having good training is best to have, even if you don't have the knowledge to do it," said Abdus Poteat of Hawley.

Poteat may be looking for a construction job but knows the real goal is a job that helps provide for his family.

"And enjoy my life at the moment, so if I can get the job it'd be great and hopefully it does become a good asset to Pennsylvania," Poteat added.

41.576755 -75.258787