Governor Wolf Proposes Commonwealth Spending Plan

February 5, 2019

Gov. Tom Wolf offered his fifth budget proposal Tuesday morning in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered his proposed budget for the state Tuesday morning before lawmakers at the Capitol in Harrisburg.

“Today, I put forth my budget proposal. And let me cut to the chase. This proposal asks for no new taxes,” said Gov. Wolf.

Gov. Wolf was sworn in last month to his second term as governor. His budget proposal echoed many of the themes of his inaugural address, including increased spending for education, workforce readiness, and continuing the fight against opioid addiction.

The governor noted a program at Misericordia University that helps single mothers get a degree.

“Misericordia University is home to one of only eight programs in the country that helps single mothers who are struggling economically to complete a college degree. The program provides counseling, housing, and other services to help mothers get into the workforce. We plan to replicate this innovative job training program all across the Commonwealth,” said the governor.

The governor acknowledged the late state Rep. Sid Kavulich and others in state government who died, saying, “Let us all remember their lasting impact, commitment to service, and carry forward in their memory.”

The new budget year in Pennsylvania begins on July 1.

