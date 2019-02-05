× Corrections Officer Expected to Face Drug Charges After K-9 Search at Northumberland County Jail

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A corrections officer working at the Northumberland County jail is expected to face numerous drug charges after a K-9 search at the jail found unknown substances in the officer’s locker and vehicle.

The Northumberland County District Attorney says he’s filing those charges but has not released the name of that officer.

People living in near the jail in Shamokin reacted with shock and disgust.

“It’s really disillusioning. You think, upstanding, serving society, and then you hear something like this, it’s like who can you trust?” said Cecelia Zurick.

“I think it’s pathetic considering this town is bad enough with drugs. There’s a lot of people that die on different things,” said Tyler Yoder.

The Northumberland County District Attorney says that search was prompted by the jail’s warden who contacted the DA Monday morning with evidence suggesting inmates were using illegal drugs.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of friends where they get hooked on different things, and they go to get a fix and then they get thrown into jail system like that,” said Yoder. “so I mean, personally it’s feeding it to people that want to get help.”

The search was conducted through the DA’s detective unit, a K-9 team with Northumberland-Montour Drug Task Force, and jail officials.

The K-9 alerted it detected drugs at both the officer’s locker and vehicle parked outside.

According to the district attorney’s office, once the corrections officer realized their locker and vehicle had been searched, they attempted to leave the jail.

Investigators say the officer got into their vehicle, but a deputy warden stood in front of it to prevent them from leaving.

The officer took off, almost striking the deputy.

The K-9 officer chased after them but was unable to find the officer or vehicle.

“It’s pathetic, a corrections officer, wow,” said Valerie Sweeney.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the warden who said all information must come from the district attorney.

The DA’s office did not return our calls.