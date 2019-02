× Accountant Charged with Embezzling $1.3 Million

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A certified public accountant from Luzerne County is charged with money laundering and tax evasion.

Federal investigators say Adam Kamor, 43, of Mountain Top embezzled more than $1.3 million from a client.

That client is a nonprofit organization

Authorities say Kamor also failed to report more than $800,000 in income.