Abington Heights Wins At Valley View, 66-49

Posted 10:57 pm, February 5, 2019, by

The No. 1 Abington Heights boys basketball team used a 24-4 second quarter to beat Valley View 66-49. Cougars sophomore Zack Kovalchik hit his head on the floor and was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

