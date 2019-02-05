The No. 1 Abington Heights boys basketball team used a 24-4 second quarter to beat Valley View 66-49. Cougars sophomore Zack Kovalchik hit his head on the floor and was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
Abington Heights Wins At Valley View, 66-49
