Wilczak Returns Home For Pro Boxing Event After Six Month Layoff

2007 West Scranton graduate Ryan Wilczak is eager to get back into the ring. After a six month layoff Wilczak brings his (7-0) pro boxing record to Wilkes-Barre for the February 23 fights at Genetti's.

"At this point I fought pretty much all over the country, so I can say for certain there is nothing like fighting in NEPA," said Ryan.

Besides boxing being a full-time job for Ryan he also has other responsibilities he's a husband and a father to two children and has a full-time job in Lansdale for working for IBM as a sales representative.

"It's extraordinary. I mean a lot of people who I work with are surprised that I am able to be a professional boxer have two kids and still do what I do at work. It definitely is a lot of hard work. I'm up sometimes to 11 or 12 o'clock at night at the gym working out," again said Ryan.

Wilczak will get Armando Reeves from Missouri while Scranton native and (11-0) flyweight Rocky Marzan gets Pablo Cupul. Marzan trains in Las Vegas at the Floyd Mayweather facility. These two boxers headline an event featuring 8 amateur and 8 pro fights inside the Diamond city.

"They always want to come back home. Who wouldn't want to fight at home right? Your fan base is at home. The crowd is loud and you're in a local arena and everybody just wants to see you back in your hometown," said Chris Coyne.

Nelson Morales the featured amateur boxer from Dunmore studies at the Lackawanna College police academy. He earns his degree in April and trains at the Weston field house in the meantime in Scranton for his upcoming bout.

"At the moment I am just doing this for fun. I love what I am doing, but I am mainly concentrating on my school and my career. You know I have two kids so it's mainly focusing on school right now," said Nelson Morales.

The doors open at 6pm February 23rd at Genetti's and the fights begin at 7pm. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Scranton.