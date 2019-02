× Water Main Break In Jessup

JESSUP, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water crews were called to Blakely Street after 7 a.m. Monday for a water main break.

The break left water running down the side of Blakely Street in the borough.

That is just a few blocks from a mine subsidence on Route 247.

Drivers were using Blakely Street as a detour.

There is no word on how many homes and businesses are affected or when repairs will be made to the water main.